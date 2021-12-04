Sunday Forecast: Warmer - but windy - weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, temperatures were once again a bit cooler into Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the area. While cooler, our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s for eastern parts of the state were still above average. Central Nebraska had to deal with some dense fog into Saturday morning, which then held back temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Into Sunday, temperatures should rebound back to the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country, but we will see much more wind as a cold front drops through the state. Behind that front, much colder air will settle into the state as we start the work week on Monday.

We should see increasing cloud cover into Saturday evening and Saturday night with skies eventually becoming mostly cloudy for most of us into the day on Sunday. While we could see a few peaks of sunshine, we’re expecting more clouds than sun to finish the weekend. A cold front will race across the state through the morning and into the early afternoon. This frontal passage should be dry with no moisture expected, though we will see quite a bit of wind with it as winds will turn to the northwest and be quite strong with gusts of 40 MPH or more possible.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected into Sunday with windy conditions behind a passing cold front. (KOLN)

Low clouds, as well as southerly winds, through the overnight hours will keep our overnight lows quite mild. Look for temperatures overnight to remain fairly steady - and perhaps to rise a few degrees. Overall, overnight lows should settle into the mid and upper 30s for most of the coverage area.

Low temperatures remain well above average into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Sunday should be a bit warmer with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 50s for a good chunk of the state. Southern parts of the state could see temperatures jump into the upper 50s to near 60° before the cold front arrives and we see temperatures cool off quickly into Sunday evening.

Temperatures should warm back into the 50s across the southern two-thirds of the state on Sunday. (KOLN)

Cold air will settle into the state Sunday night and into the day on Monday. You’ll definitely need to bundle up on Monday morning with lows settling into the low teens to low 20s as we start the new work week. With winds remaining a bit breezy into Monday morning too, it will feel even colder!

It will be a very cold start to Monday with lows in the low teen to low 20s. (KOLN)

Chilly weather is then expected by Monday afternoon as high temperatures will finally be below average. Look for afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.

Look for a cold start to the week with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s for most of the state. (KOLN)

While we should stay dry on Sunday and Monday, we will watch for the potential for some flurries or very light snow into Tuesday morning as an upper level disturbance slides across the state. The best chance for any light snow would be across the eastern parts of the state and into western Iowa, where perhaps a dusting to 0.5″ of snow can’t be ruled out. The chance though remains quite slim - just 20% for Lincoln - with some higher chances further to our east. Temperatures should rebound for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s with dry weather through that time frame. The next chance for perhaps some more significant precipitation will come Friday and into Saturday of late next week. Longer range models continue to hint at a more organized system to swing out of the Rockies that could bring a rain-snow mix on Friday with a transition to all snow into Friday night and early Saturday. This system does have the potential for accumulating snow across the area, some of which could be rather high. That being said, there’s still plenty of time for things to change as we head through the week, so make sure to check back with later forecasts for more updates!

Up and down temperatures are expected over the next week with a few chances for some snow. (KOLN)

