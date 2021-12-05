HS Basketball Scores (Saturday, Dec. 3)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - HS Basketball Scoreboard - Saturday, Dec. 4
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Alliance 57, Arvada, Colo. 43
Amherst 59, South Loup 37
Ansley-Litchfield 38, Ravenna 27
Aquinas 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Archbishop Bergan 69, St. Mary’s 64
Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 39
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Arlington 35
Auburn 54, Malcolm 36
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Homer 33
Bayard 60, Crawford 40
Bellevue West 80, Lincoln Southeast 58
Blair 65, Ralston 58
Boone Central 55, Columbus Lakeview 48
Bridgeport 45, Mullen 31
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, East Butler 39
Centennial 49, Nebraska Christian 13
Central City 75, Ord 26
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Madison 32
Cody-Kilgore 50, Sioux County 12
Columbus 76, Lincoln High 72
Doniphan-Trumbull 46, St. Paul 40
Dundy County-Stratton 56, Goodland, Kan. 53
Elkhorn 56, Waverly 41
Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58
Fairbury 54, Fillmore Central 43
Fort Calhoun 64, Syracuse 37
Freeman 57, Norris 43
Garden County 65, Banner County 22
Gering 67, Mitchell 28
Gordon/Rushville 53, Ainsworth 37
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Osmond 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Bishop Neumann 28
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Battle Creek 44
Hyannis 44, Hemingford 33
Johnson County Central 48, Tri County 36
Kearney Catholic 58, Holdrege 25
Lawrence-Nelson 49, Thayer Central 45
Lincoln Northeast 63, Papillion-LaVista 57
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41
Lincoln Southwest 68, Kearney 55
Loomis 63, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42
Louisville 61, Platteview 39
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Guardian Angels 31
Maxwell 56, Creek Valley 18
Maywood-Hayes Center 74, Southwest 28
Milford 56, Raymond Central 46
Millard North 80, Omaha Westside 67
Millard West 80, Fremont 66
Nebraska Lutheran 62, Meridian 48
Norfolk 56, Millard South 51
Norris 52, Grand Island Northwest 36
North Bend Central 53, Seward 47
Omaha Burke 62, Omaha Northwest 55
Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln East 51
Omaha Roncalli 57, West Point-Beemer 19
Omaha South 65, Omaha Bryan 55
Osceola 63, Heartland 49
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 44
Sandhills Valley 69, Franklin 48
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Twin Loup 21
Sandy Creek 42, David City 26
Scottsbluff 50, Sterling, Colo. 42
Sidney 55, Chadron 53
Stanton 76, Tekamah-Herman 69
Wayne 38, Ponca 20
Wood River 56, Centura 48
GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament
Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48
GICC Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 40
Norfolk Catholic 53, Lincoln Lutheran 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 53, Gordon/Rushville 45
Amherst 45, South Loup 39
Archbishop Bergan 56, St. Mary’s 34
Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 30
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Homer 43
Bayard 56, Crawford 46
Blair 58, Ralston 10
Boyd County 40, Wausa 33
Bridgeport 75, Mullen 27
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, East Butler 30
Centura 49, Wood River 41
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Madison 6
Columbus Lakeview 41, Boone Central 31
David City 57, Sandy Creek 30
Fairbury 49, Fillmore Central 48
Franklin 40, Sandhills Valley 28
Fremont 69, Millard West 46
Garden County 66, Banner County 9
Goodland, Kan. 70, Dundy County-Stratton 10
Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Norfolk Catholic 37
Gretna 47, Omaha Benson 36
Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Bishop Neumann 37
Hemingford 53, Hyannis 16
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42, Weeping Water 38
Humphrey St. Francis 84, Madison 6
Johnson County Central 46, Tri County 20
Kearney 44, Papillion-LaVista South 35
Kearney Catholic 30, Holdrege 28
Kimball 55, Minatare 13
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista 60
Lincoln Pius X 62, North Platte 33
Lincoln Southeast 53, Norfolk 45
Lincoln Southwest 48, Bellevue East 38
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Aquinas 39
Malcolm 44, Auburn 33
Maxwell 43, Creek Valley 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Southwest 49
McCook 44, Valentine 27
Meridian 55, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Milford 49, Raymond Central 32
Millard North 43, Columbus 27
Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55
Minden 52, Ogallala 43
Nebraska Christian 43, Centennial 27
Norris 58, Grand Island Northwest 36
North Bend Central 54, Seward 25
North Platte St. Patrick’s 63, Sutherland 24
Omaha Central 72, Omaha Northwest 29
Omaha Marian 44, Lincoln East 33
Omaha South 71, Omaha North 30
Ord 47, Central City 36
Osceola 33, Heartland 29
Osmond 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Platteview 52, Louisville 40
Plattsmouth 42, Omaha Mercy 38
Ponca 52, Wayne 27
Ravenna 51, Ansley-Litchfield 22
Sandhills/Thedford 50, Twin Loup 21
Sioux County 59, Cody-Kilgore 18
South Sioux City 66, Lincoln North Star 51
St. Paul 47, Doniphan-Trumbull 28
Stanton 36, Tekamah-Herman 24
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Loomis 40
Superior 62, Republic County, Kan. 7
Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24
Thayer Central 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39
Waverly 45, Elkhorn 24
West Point-Beemer 41, Omaha Roncalli 26
Western Conference Tournament
Championship
Scottsbluff 61, Sidney 45
Fifth Place
Gering 47, Alliance 27
Third Place
Chadron 36, Mitchell 27
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.