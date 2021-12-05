Advertisement

HS Basketball Scores (Saturday, Dec. 3)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - HS Basketball Scoreboard - Saturday, Dec. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Alliance 57, Arvada, Colo. 43

Amherst 59, South Loup 37

Ansley-Litchfield 38, Ravenna 27

Aquinas 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Archbishop Bergan 69, St. Mary’s 64

Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 39

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Arlington 35

Auburn 54, Malcolm 36

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Homer 33

Bayard 60, Crawford 40

Bellevue West 80, Lincoln Southeast 58

Blair 65, Ralston 58

Boone Central 55, Columbus Lakeview 48

Bridgeport 45, Mullen 31

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, East Butler 39

Centennial 49, Nebraska Christian 13

Central City 75, Ord 26

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Madison 32

Cody-Kilgore 50, Sioux County 12

Columbus 76, Lincoln High 72

Doniphan-Trumbull 46, St. Paul 40

Dundy County-Stratton 56, Goodland, Kan. 53

Elkhorn 56, Waverly 41

Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58

Fairbury 54, Fillmore Central 43

Fort Calhoun 64, Syracuse 37

Freeman 57, Norris 43

Garden County 65, Banner County 22

Gering 67, Mitchell 28

Gordon/Rushville 53, Ainsworth 37

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Osmond 40

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Bishop Neumann 28

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Battle Creek 44

Hyannis 44, Hemingford 33

Johnson County Central 48, Tri County 36

Kearney Catholic 58, Holdrege 25

Lawrence-Nelson 49, Thayer Central 45

Lincoln Northeast 63, Papillion-LaVista 57

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41

Lincoln Southwest 68, Kearney 55

Loomis 63, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42

Louisville 61, Platteview 39

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Guardian Angels 31

Maxwell 56, Creek Valley 18

Maywood-Hayes Center 74, Southwest 28

Milford 56, Raymond Central 46

Millard North 80, Omaha Westside 67

Millard West 80, Fremont 66

Nebraska Lutheran 62, Meridian 48

Norfolk 56, Millard South 51

Norris 52, Grand Island Northwest 36

North Bend Central 53, Seward 47

Omaha Burke 62, Omaha Northwest 55

Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35

Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln East 51

Omaha Roncalli 57, West Point-Beemer 19

Omaha South 65, Omaha Bryan 55

Osceola 63, Heartland 49

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 44

Sandhills Valley 69, Franklin 48

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Twin Loup 21

Sandy Creek 42, David City 26

Scottsbluff 50, Sterling, Colo. 42

Sidney 55, Chadron 53

Stanton 76, Tekamah-Herman 69

Wayne 38, Ponca 20

Wood River 56, Centura 48

GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament

Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48

GICC Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Omaha Gross Catholic 40

Norfolk Catholic 53, Lincoln Lutheran 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 53, Gordon/Rushville 45

Amherst 45, South Loup 39

Archbishop Bergan 56, St. Mary’s 34

Arthur County 49, Hay Springs 30

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 36

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Homer 43

Bayard 56, Crawford 46

Blair 58, Ralston 10

Boyd County 40, Wausa 33

Bridgeport 75, Mullen 27

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, East Butler 30

Centura 49, Wood River 41

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Madison 6

Columbus Lakeview 41, Boone Central 31

David City 57, Sandy Creek 30

Fairbury 49, Fillmore Central 48

Franklin 40, Sandhills Valley 28

Fremont 69, Millard West 46

Garden County 66, Banner County 9

Goodland, Kan. 70, Dundy County-Stratton 10

Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Norfolk Catholic 37

Gretna 47, Omaha Benson 36

Guardian Angels 75, Lutheran High Northeast 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Bishop Neumann 37

Hemingford 53, Hyannis 16

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42, Weeping Water 38

Humphrey St. Francis 84, Madison 6

Johnson County Central 46, Tri County 20

Kearney 44, Papillion-LaVista South 35

Kearney Catholic 30, Holdrege 28

Kimball 55, Minatare 13

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista 60

Lincoln Pius X 62, North Platte 33

Lincoln Southeast 53, Norfolk 45

Lincoln Southwest 48, Bellevue East 38

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 48, Aquinas 39

Malcolm 44, Auburn 33

Maxwell 43, Creek Valley 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Southwest 49

McCook 44, Valentine 27

Meridian 55, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Milford 49, Raymond Central 32

Millard North 43, Columbus 27

Millard South 57, Bellevue West 55

Minden 52, Ogallala 43

Nebraska Christian 43, Centennial 27

Norris 58, Grand Island Northwest 36

North Bend Central 54, Seward 25

North Platte St. Patrick’s 63, Sutherland 24

Omaha Central 72, Omaha Northwest 29

Omaha Marian 44, Lincoln East 33

Omaha South 71, Omaha North 30

Ord 47, Central City 36

Osceola 33, Heartland 29

Osmond 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Platteview 52, Louisville 40

Plattsmouth 42, Omaha Mercy 38

Ponca 52, Wayne 27

Ravenna 51, Ansley-Litchfield 22

Sandhills/Thedford 50, Twin Loup 21

Sioux County 59, Cody-Kilgore 18

South Sioux City 66, Lincoln North Star 51

St. Paul 47, Doniphan-Trumbull 28

Stanton 36, Tekamah-Herman 24

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Loomis 40

Superior 62, Republic County, Kan. 7

Syracuse 56, Fort Calhoun 24

Thayer Central 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Waverly 45, Elkhorn 24

West Point-Beemer 41, Omaha Roncalli 26

Western Conference Tournament

Championship

Scottsbluff 61, Sidney 45

Fifth Place

Gering 47, Alliance 27

Third Place

Chadron 36, Mitchell 27

