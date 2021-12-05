Monday Forecast: Grab the winter coats, it’s going to be a cold start to the week!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind a strong cold front that swept through the state on Sunday morning and afternoon, we’re expecting to see some very strong winds as we head through Sunday evening and Sunday night with some of the coldest air of the season thus far settling into the state as we head into the day on Monday. You may have put the winter gear away after the mild start to December, but we’ll need it on Monday with a cold start to the work week on tap across the state.

Winds are expected to continue to increase into Sunday evening with winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 MPH at times through late Sunday night. Some of strongest winds will likely be across northeastern Nebraska where a Wind Advisory is in place through 11 PM tonight. The winds should decrease a bit overnight tonight with skies clearing out. Into early Monday morning, we could still see some winds gusting between 20 and 30 MPH, which will send wind chills into the single digits and lower teens as we start the new work week. Skies should be mainly clear as we start our Monday with clouds rolling back in ahead of another weak wave that will swing through the state into the afternoon and evening.

With skies clearing and cold high pressure sliding into the area tonight, look for temperatures to plummet. Morning lows on Monday will settle into the single digits, teens, and lower 20s across the state. Combine those cold temperatures with some northwest winds that will still be a bit blustery and wind chills will be in the single digits to the lower teens across the state. Make sure to bundle up those kids as they head off to school on tomorrow!

By the afternoon, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies with northwest winds at about 10 to 20 MPH. Temperatures will finally - for the first time this month - be below average as high temperatures will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s for most of the state. Factor in the wind and wind chills will settle into the teens and lower 20s for most of the state.

As mentioned, clouds will roll back across the state into Monday evening ahead of a weak wave that is expected push out of the Rockies. This disturbance could bring in some scattered flurries or perhaps even a light snow showers late Monday night and into very early Tuesday morning. Most models indicate very little, if any, accumulations. We’ll still include a small chance in the forecast through into early Tuesday for a few flurries.

The next chance for any moisture looks to arrive late this week on Friday, but that system continues to evolve as longer range models continue to try and work out the details. As of this writing, longer range models have shifted that system a little further to the north and west, which would lead push the best chance for moisture (and some accumulating snow) to along and north of I-80. That shift in track also puts Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska into some slightly warmer air which could mean we see mainly rain, possibly mixed with some snow as opposed to other way around. Make sure to continue to check back with the latest forecast for more details!

The extended forecast offers us a cold start to the work week, but with temperatures generally climbing from there. Tuesday looks to remain seasonal with afternoon highs in the lower 40s with upper 40s on Wednesday and mid 50s for the day on Thursday. That previously mentioned Friday system looks to offer Lincoln temperatures in the upper 40s for afternoon highs with lower 40s on Saturday with temperatures back above average by next Sunday in the lower 50s. Some forecast outlets have indicated the potential for sub-zero temperatures into early next week, which at this point looks highly unlikely.

