Omaha man killed after home invasion was reported in suburbs

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A 43-year-old man died after he was shot during an alleged home invasion in an Omaha suburb early Saturday.

Bellevue Police Sgt. Howard Banks said Lou Slaughter of Omaha died after he was shot by one of the three occupants of a home in the 1700 block of Yorktown Street. The incident was initially reported to police around 3:30 a.m. Saturday as a possible home invasion.

Banks said the incident “definitely does not appear to be a random act,” but detectives are still investigating what happened. Banks declined to comment on whether Slaughter was armed when he was shot. As of Saturday evening, no one had been arrested.

