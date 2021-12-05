Our Town Grand Island: December 6-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Grand Island is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town Grand Island.

We are getting started Monday by highlighting a 42-block area downtown known as “Railside”. Find out more about the fun shopping opportunities and great living spaces in this popular part of town. Some of the other stories we’ll cover during Our Town week include a focus on the Pathways program through Grand Island Public Schools. We’ll learn how local businesses and the school system work together to help students discover their future careers. Plus, we are going to find out about the work Chief Industries is putting into a new development along Highway 281 called “Prairie Commons”. Along with that, we’ll rediscover the magic of the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, and we will find out why Fonner Park has been such a key element of the Grand Island community for years.

The coverage starts Monday at 9 a.m. on Pure Nebraska, and you’ll see it on other 10/11 newscasts throughout the day.

And, don’t forget: 10/11 will carry a 45-minute special show on Saturday evening, December 11, at 6:30 p.m. focused on Grand Island.

