Adoptive mother helps foster kids during the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adoption Awareness Month ended last week, but the state’s goal of increasing adoptions is far from over. Rachael Folds, an adoptive mother in Lincoln, is helping with their efforts by opening up her home to two new children.

Folds has fostered and cared for nearly 70 children. She spent her teenage years in foster care and wanted to give back to other teenagers who needed a home.

“When you see there is so many kids in the foster care system,” Folds said. “And there’s nowhere for them to go and, there is really more foster children than there are foster homes for them.”

She’s adopted six children, one of them being her biological nephew. Her recently adopted children are a brother and sister who were in foster care. After seeing the impact she has on her children, she is planning to adopt two more siblings.

“After every adoption, I say this is it, but God has a sense of humor and so it’s not it,” Folds said.

More than 600 children in Nebraska are waiting to be adopted and with the holidays here, their need for a forever home is more important than ever. So far this year, 304 children in the state were adopted. November was named Adoption Awareness Month by Governor Pete Ricketts. The state used the month to increase awareness and celebrate adoptions, but their work to give foster children a permanent home for the holidays continues.

“It’s just important because there are so many children in Nebraska who are needing that permanency and that permanent home, and especially around the holidays, everyone wants to be with family,” said Nanette Simmons, Children and Family Services Administrator at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Folds said she teaches the children she’s adopted that they can be successful and not allow their past to define them.

“With love, lots of patience, and just teaching them who they are, it’ll change the whole trajectory on their life,” Fold said.

Folds is excited to adopt two siblings into her family and looks forward to having them with her for the holiday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.