Daniels declares for 2022 NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels announced via social media on Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 draft.

The junior had a break out 2021. He recorded a career high 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. Following a career season he will look to follow in his brother, former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, footsteps. Darrion is currently a member of the San Francisco 49′ers.

Daniels is the fourth member of the 2021 roster to announce he will not be returning in 2022 despite still having eligibility. The other three include cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and tight end Austin Allen who both also declared for the draft. The third is quarterback Adrian Martinez who announced in late November that he will be entering the transfer portal.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

