Despite pandemic, Lincoln Public Schools students continue to make progress

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools shared its student learning and assessment scores for the 2020-2021 school year - a year greatly affected by the pandemic. Some students attended school remotely either part or full time.

A pilot assessment was used for students in grades 3-8, which doesn’t allow us to compare results to previous years.

In both English/Language Arts and Mathematics, the number of LPS students proficient was above the state average in grades 3 - 8.

Remote learning had a dramatic impact on student proficiency, especially in math. Remote learning students that did not participate in the assessments were counted as not proficient. At LPS, this was one percent of students in grades 3-8. For students in the 11 grade, it was over eight percent.

The percent of LPS in-person high school juniors who were on track based on the ACT scores was above the state average, with the overall percentage, including remote learners, being one point under the state average.

2020-2021 Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS)
2020-2021 Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS)(Lincoln Public Schools)

Lincoln Public Schools received a designation of “Great” as part of the Nebraska Department of Education’s Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT). NDE used information from the 2018-19 school year. There are four categories: Excellent, Great, Good, and Needs Improvement. There were no LPS schools under the Needs Improvement designation.

Elementary Schools

Excellent: Adams, Cavett, Fredstrom, Kahoa,Kloefkorn, Maxey, Sheridan and Wysong.

Great: Arnold, Beattie, Belmont, Calvert, Eastridge, Elliott, Everett, Hartley, Hill, Holmes, Humann, Kooser, Meadow Lane, Morley, Norwood Park, Pershing, Pyrtle, Randolph, Riley, Roper, Rousseau, West Lincoln and Zeman.

Good: Brownell, Campbell, Clinton, Huntington, Lakeview, McPhee, Prescott and Saratoga.

Needs Improvement: None.

Middle Schools

Excellent: Lux.

Great: Irving, Lefler, Moore, Pound, Schoo and Scott.

Good: Culler, Dawes, Goodrich, Mickle and Park.

Needs Improvement: None.

High Schools

Excellent: None.

Great: East, Southeast and Southwest.

Good: Lincoln High, North Star and Northeast.

Needs Improvement: None.

