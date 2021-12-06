Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested in stolen car with stolen items now facing burglary charges in Midas Muffler break-in

Jonathan Paul
Jonathan Paul(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who was arrested last week in a stolen car with items including blank checks and stolen credit cards is facing more burglary charges.

On Wednesday, just after 7 a.m., police were called to Midas Muffler, off 70th and O Streets, on a burglary.

LPD said employees reported that sometime overnight someone entered the business through the back door and stole several car repair tools valued around $11,000, as well as cash.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer contacted 36-year-old Jonathan Paul in a stolen car in the parking lot of Red Roof Inn, off N 26th Street and Old Dairy Road, just south of Superior Street.

More: LPD: Credit cards, blank checks & I.D.s found in stolen car; man arrested

Officers found the stolen items in the Midas Muffler burglary inside the car.

On Friday, around 8 a.m., Paul was arrested, while in custody at the Lancaster County Jail, for burglary and possession of stolen property.

According to police, officers are still working to identify the owners of all the stolen property. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

