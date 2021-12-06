LPD: Suspects break into south Lincoln ATM, steal cash and cause $40,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe two people broke into an ATM in south Lincoln, stole cash and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to Midwest Bank, off 27th Street and Jamie Lane, on an alarm at the ATM.

LPD said when officers got there, they found the ATM had been entered and the contents were missing.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and reviewed security video.

According to police, there was an estimated $40,000 damage to the ATM and bank, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen.

LPD said when reviewing surveillance video, officers saw at least two people arrive in a white Ford truck. Police believe this truck was used to gain access to the ATM.

Officers checked the area and located a white 2002 Ford F250 running and unoccupied near Grainger Parkway and Katrina Lane, off S 27th Street.

Police said officers contacted the owner of the truck who indicated the truck had been stolen from his home on Densmore Road, off S 14th Street, sometime overnight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.