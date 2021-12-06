Advertisement

Match times, broadcasts set for NCAA volleyball regionals

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Match times and TV broadcasts have been set for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s regional semifinal and final rounds, it was announced Sunday. No. 10 national seed Nebraska (23-7) and Big Ten peer Illinois (22-11) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT in the Austin Regional, and the match will be televised on ESPNU from Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas. 

The other semifinal between No. 2-seeded Texas (26-1) and No. 15 Washington (26-4) will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The regional final match will feature the winners of Thursday’s semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. CT on ESPNU. All-session tickets for the three Austin Regional matches are on sale now through the Texas Athletics Ticket Office at TexasSports.com/tickets.

Fans may purchase parking in advance beginning Monday, Dec. 6 at Noon. If available, single-session tickets for regional matches will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. Nebraska advanced to its 10th straight NCAA Regional Saturday evening with a 3-0 sweep of Florida State at the Devaney Center. This week is the Huskers’ NCAA-leading 37th regional appearance in program history and their 27th in the last 28 seasons.

