More typical December weather for Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We have not had to deal with any real cold weather recently, but that will change on Monday. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s and the wind will make it feel even colder. There is a small chance for a few flurries or isolated light snow showers early Tuesday morning. It will not be as cold with high temperatures returning to around average.

Partly to mostly sunny, blustery and much colder on Monday. Highs in the lower 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Much colder across Nebraska on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a few flurries or a brief light snow shower late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonally cold temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies early Tuesday morning with a slight chance for a few flurries or a brief light snow shower. No accumulated snow is expected. Decreasing clouds and not as cold Tuesday afternoon with the high in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Not as cold on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures return on Wednesday and Thursday with a cool down on Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance for some rain or snow of Friday. Milder temperatures on Sunday.

After Monday, high temperatures will be at or above average. (1011 Weather)

