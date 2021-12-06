Advertisement

Payne leaves Huskers, enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Pheldarius Payne is an outside linebacker on the Nebraska football team.
Pheldarius Payne is an outside linebacker on the Nebraska football team.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska outside linebacker Pheladius Payne is leaving the Huskers. Payne announced on Monday he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Over his two seasons with the Huskers, Payne recorded 40 tackles and three sacks. He missed Nebraska’s final two games of the 2021 season due to injury.

Payne is the fourth player to leave the program over the past week, joining Adrian Martinez, Damion Daniels, and Marvin Scott III.

