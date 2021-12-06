Payne leaves Huskers, enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska outside linebacker Pheladius Payne is leaving the Huskers. Payne announced on Monday he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Over his two seasons with the Huskers, Payne recorded 40 tackles and three sacks. He missed Nebraska’s final two games of the 2021 season due to injury.

Payne is the fourth player to leave the program over the past week, joining Adrian Martinez, Damion Daniels, and Marvin Scott III.

Nothing but love thanks Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/8H6icGOWTo — Pheldarius Payne (@Pheldarius) December 6, 2021

