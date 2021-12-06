Advertisement

Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Omaha man killed after home invasion was reported in suburbs
NCAA Ball
Match times, broadcasts set for NCAA volleyball regionals
Nebraska man who set fire to and stabbed wife gets probation
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps