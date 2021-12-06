Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: A few morning flakes...then some afternoon sun...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be small chance for some early-morning flurries or light snow showers on Tuesday...before a quieter and milder weather pattern moves back in for the middle of the week...

A surge of seasonably chilly December air has finally infiltrated the region...with lows Monday morning in the single-digits and teens for many areas...and daytime highs “struggling” into the 20s and 30s. A weak disturbance will bring us a chance for flurries or very light snow showers later Monday night...along with cold overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

After a cold and cloudy start...Tuesday afternoon should bring increasing amounts of sunshine to the area from west-to-east...and a slight moderation in our daytime highs.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)

A warm front slides across 10-11 Country on Wednesday...producing a warming trend that will push afternoon readings back above-average for both Wednesday and Thursday. Most locations will see highs in the 40s and 50s both days.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

The European and GFS weather models continue to indicate another weather system entering the region from Thursday night through Friday night...but differ in their depiction of precipitation-type...exact location...and timing. At this point the prudent move is to include a “chance” for both rain and snow in the forecast for the end of the week. It certainly seems possible...if not likely...that some parts of the state could see some snowfall accumulations with this late-week system.

European Model - Friday 3:00pm
European Model - Friday 3:00pm(KOLN)
GFS Model - Friday 3:00pm
GFS Model - Friday 3:00pm(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook will show a nice “rebound” in temperatures and a return to mainly dry conditions after the passage of the late-week weather system...with highs heading back into the 50s by Sunday and Monday.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

