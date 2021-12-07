Advertisement

Blue Angels air show heading to Lincoln in 2023

The Blue Angels announced their 77th air show tour for 2023.
The Blue Angels announced their 77th air show tour for 2023.(WITN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Navy’s flight demonstration squadron Blue Angels announced their 77th air show tour for 2023 with a Lincoln appearance in August.

The Blue Angels made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday and are slated to perform in Lincoln on Aug. 26-27, 2023.

During their 77th season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations ranging from Florida to California.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence
LPD File Photo
LPD: Suspects break into south Lincoln ATM, steal cash and cause $40,000 in damage
LLCHD reports four more deaths from COVID-19
Johnny Rodgers
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers sets end of week goal to beat COVID
Omaha man killed after home invasion was reported in suburbs

Latest News

For the past six years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has worked to identify fallen...
Ceremony honors fallen heroes on board USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor attack
Identifying Fallen Heroes Aboard USS Oklahoma
Identifying Fallen Heroes Aboard USS Oklahoma
Max the Vax campaign promotes children COVID-19 vaccinations
Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and NDOE launch Max the Vax Campaign
High school girls wrestling first sanctioned season underway
Hundreds of Nebraska girls compete in first sanctioned wrestling season
COVID-19 Hospitalizations
COVID-19 Hospitalizations