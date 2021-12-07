LLCHD reports four more deaths from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The four deaths were a man in his 60s and two men in their 80s who were hospitalized, and a woman in her 90s who was in a long-term care facility. All were vaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths to 335.

The LLCHD also announced that 155 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 46,133.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 101 with 65 from Lancaster County (7 on ventilators) and 36 from other communities (7 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: elevated orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is high and increasing

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through Thursday, December 23 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 215,592

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 204,424

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 62.9%

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Ensuring that residents have ongoing opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccine remains a priority. The Health Department will continue to work with community partners to host clinics that are accessible, convenient and close to home.

Variant update: The first cases of the omicron variant have now been identified in Nebraska. No cases of the new variant have been detected in Lancaster County. Coronavirus samples are regularly sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for variant testing. Public health officials and other partners are working to further understand this new variant and its potential impact on our state and community. LLCHD continues to urge people to get vaccinated and wear a mask – actions that help prevent spread and provide protection against COVID-19. For more information about the omicron cases in Nebraska, visit https://www.phsneb.org/news-data/press-releases/ and dhhs.ne.gov. For more information about variants, including omicron, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coron.../2019-ncov/variants/variant.html.

Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations except vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, which are by appointment only):

Tuesday, December 7, 4 to 7 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses for ages 5 to 11

Thursday, December 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 12 and older, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses

Friday, December 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 12 and older, Pfizer and Moderna booster doses

Saturday, December 11, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses

Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.

Booster doses

The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. LLCHD is providing Pfizer and Moderna booster doses at some clinics. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.

Pfizer and Moderna booster CDC recommendations:

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved for adults age 18 and older at six months after a second dose.

Johnson & Johnson booster CDC recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

