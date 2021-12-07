Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death at Tecumseh State
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say, Michael Becker, 25, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in the morning. Becker started a 15-20 year sentence in January 2019 for charges that included robbery and second-degree assault out of Buffalo County.
A grand jury will have an investigation.
