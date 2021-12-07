Not as cold Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance will give us some clouds and the chance for a few flurries in eastern Nebraska through mid morning. Decreasing clouds with sunshine this afternoon, breezy and not as cold. Wednesday and Thursday will be milder and mainly dry.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday morning with a small chance for a few scattered flurries. A brisk south wind will make it feel colder during the morning hours. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon and not as cold with high near 43. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Not as cold on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy for tonight and seasonally cold with the low in the lower 20s.

Seasonally cold overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and it will be a bit warmer with the afternoon high in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Milder temperatures expected on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We are watching a storm system that could bring some rain and snow to the Lincoln area Friday and Friday night. At this time, it does not look like Lincoln will see any significant accumulating snow. The better chance for accumulation will be in northern and western Nebraska. We are still a few days out so, things could change.

Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny with the high around 40. We could be back into the 50s for Sunday and Monday.

Milder temperatures through Thursday. Chance of rain and snow on Friday. (1011 Weather)

