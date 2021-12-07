Advertisement

Portion of North 12th Street closed until mid-January

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -North 12th Street between P and Q Streets is closed for a sanitary sewer project. The sidewalk on the west side of North 12th Street is also closed. Access to Que Place Garage and local businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 14.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

