Vaccine progress slow, steady in five to 11 category

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has said that this potential final month of the mask mandate is to allow for vaccination progress. Part of that progress is hopefully in the newest age group to become eligible.

Five to 11-year-olds have been able to get a COVID vaccine for over a month. Pediatricians around Lincoln said they haven’t had trouble getting access to those pediatric doses.

“I think we’ve stayed pretty consistent however I have noticed this past week, in particular, we’ve had a big increase of people looking forward to getting it,” said Melissa Beek with Doctors of Children.

Right now, 24.7% of the county’s population ages five to 11 has started the vaccination process. Two weeks that number was 21%, the week before that it was at 15%.

In total, 7.1% of kids ages five to 11 are fully vaccinated.

“A lot of them are coming in for their normal visits and getting the vaccine at that time,” Beek said. “Either they come in and had been thinking about it and have questions for the providers or are just ready to schedule and get it done while they were there.”

Dose sizes for children at both five to 11, and 12 to 17 are different than adult ones, so healthcare officials said it’s important to make an appointment.

“We are getting a limited supply at a time,” Beek said. “So it is important to have that appointment done so that we have the vaccine available for every patient coming in.”

Across all ages, weekly initiated vaccinations have been steadily climbing in the county. Much of November saw anywhere from a high of 3,700 a week, to last week which topped out at about 1,500. By comparison, much of October fluctuated between about 600 to 800.

As it stands on Monday, the county-wide mask mandate is still set to expire at the end of December, but we are expecting an update on Tuesday from the Health Department.

