Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up...then a Friday snow chance...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant early-December weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday...before a significant storm system rolls out onto the Central Plains later Thursday and into the day on Friday.

A chilly Tuesday night will mean early-Wednesday lows in the teens and 20s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday afternoon should respond nicely to mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze...with readings in the 40s and 50s. There may be a few spots in the lower 60s in the west.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Most of 10-11 Country will see a pleasant day on Thursday with highs in the 50s...but parts of northern and western Nebraska will be cooler behind a cold front.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Friday could be “messy” as a storm system slides out of the Rockies...bringing much of the state a decent snow chance along with much colder temperatures.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued for much of northern Nebraska later Thursday into Friday...with moderate-to-heavy snow possible in this area.

Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Alerts(KOLN)

While it is still to early to put exact snowfall numbers across the state...we urge you to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information as the week wears on.

Outside of this Friday...the rest of our current 7-Day Outlook is quite mild and mainly dry for December.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence
LPD File Photo
LPD: Suspects break into south Lincoln ATM, steal cash and cause $40,000 in damage
Johnny Rodgers
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers sets end of week goal to beat COVID
Omaha man killed after home invasion was reported in suburbs
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Not as cold on Tuesday.
Not as cold Tuesday
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: A few morning flakes...then some afternoon sun...
Playing It Cool On Tuesday...
Kens Evening Forecast