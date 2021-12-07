Wednesday Forecast: A midweek warm-up...then a Friday snow chance...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant early-December weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday...before a significant storm system rolls out onto the Central Plains later Thursday and into the day on Friday.
A chilly Tuesday night will mean early-Wednesday lows in the teens and 20s.
Highs on Wednesday afternoon should respond nicely to mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze...with readings in the 40s and 50s. There may be a few spots in the lower 60s in the west.
Most of 10-11 Country will see a pleasant day on Thursday with highs in the 50s...but parts of northern and western Nebraska will be cooler behind a cold front.
Friday could be “messy” as a storm system slides out of the Rockies...bringing much of the state a decent snow chance along with much colder temperatures.
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been issued for much of northern Nebraska later Thursday into Friday...with moderate-to-heavy snow possible in this area.
While it is still to early to put exact snowfall numbers across the state...we urge you to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information as the week wears on.
Outside of this Friday...the rest of our current 7-Day Outlook is quite mild and mainly dry for December.
