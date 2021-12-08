Advertisement

Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Department, before his murder in 1995.(Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement officials in Arizona are coordinating with Lincoln Police to help solve a cold case murder from 26 years ago.

The Coconino County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office said that it was seeking information about the death of Robert Bresson. Deputies said that his body was discovered on Oct. 5, 1995, buried in a rural area along Forest Service Road 418 northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz. Bresson’s remains were identified through DNA testing in 2016.

Officials believe that Bresson was last seen in Why, Ariz., around the spring of 1995. They also believe he had ties to Lincoln and Independence, Iowa.

Bresson would have been 56-years-old when he was killed.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 and ask for Detective Meyer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports four more deaths from COVID-19
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence
The COVID-19 Risk Dial has risen to high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high orange
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
Nebraska lawmakers work with city lobbyists on bottle club law

Latest News

Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach
Cory Kibler and his daughter, Elliott.
Lincoln couple collecting gifts for families in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
Lincoln couple collecting gifts for families in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402)...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers