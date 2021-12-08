Concordia earns highest final ranking in program history

On the strength of an appearance in the national quarterfinals, the 2021 Concordia University Volleyball team has achieved the best end-of-season ranking in the history of the program. The Bulldogs landed at No. 6 in the NAIA Postseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on Wednesday (Dec. 8). While garnering 471 points in the poll, Concordia vaulted up to sixth after being ranked No. 19 in the poll that preceded the national tournament.

This marks the third season in a row that Head Coach Ben Boldt’s program has concluded a season ranked in the top 15 of the official poll. The Bulldogs garnered final postseason national rankings of 14th in 2019 and eighth in 2020. Concordia has appeared inside the top 25 in 17 of the past 19 coaches’ polls (also received votes when not appearing in the top 25). The No. 6 ranking equals the highest in school history. The Bulldogs also slotted in at sixth in the poll unveiled on Aug. 24.

Impressively, Concordia is one of four NAIA programs nationally to advance to bracket play at the national tournament in each of the past three seasons (the others are Jamestown, Missouri Baptist and Northwestern). All eight of the program’s all-time national tournament victories have come since Ben and Angie Boldt took on leadership of the Bulldogs. On an individual level, Camryn Opfer has been named to the NAIA National Championship All-Tournament Team in back-to-back seasons.

Courtesy: Concordia Athletics

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.