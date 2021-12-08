Delta stopping service to Lincoln Airport again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Delta airlines has made the decision to indefinitely suspend services to the Lincoln airport beginning Jan. 10.

“The news was unexpected to put it mildly,” said David Haring, Executive Director of the Lincoln Airport Authority.

The Lincoln Airport previously lost Delta service in July 2020 due to low pandemic numbers, but it returned in May 2021.

“Since Delta returned to the market in May, we have experienced passenger utilization at rates that were as high, and higher in some cases, than those that were seen pre-pandemic. While we did note recent reductions in use, those were fully expected as LNK has always had a certain seasonality and fall generally yields reductions in all markets.”

The latest data from October shows more than 4,300 passengers used Delta at the Lincoln airport.

Passenger Traffic Statistics at the Lincoln Airport in October 2021. (Lincoln Airport)

“The Pandemic notwithstanding, Lincoln has had a Minneapolis service for 20-30 years or more and the market has always been valued by both entities,” Haring said. “Airport representatives spent the last 4-5 days reaching out to both Delta and SkyWest representatives in hopes of saving the long-standing service. Those efforts were unsuccessful and Delta is moving forward with the reallocation of the aircraft formerly assigned to Lincoln.”

United Airlines currently offers flights to Chicago (ORD) and Denver (DEN) from LNK.

Haring said he hopes to add additional service in the next 3-6 months.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.