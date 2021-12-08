Demand for COVID-19 testing rising in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With an increase in COVID-19 cases, come long lines at virus-testing sites.

At NOMI health, demand for tests has doubled in the last 30 days.

“It started picking up around Thanksgiving and has continued since then,” Dr. June Steeley, NOMI Health’s medical director said.

Since NOMI Health opened the Gateway Mall site in August, their team has given 28,000 COVID-19 tests. Around 10,600, or more than a third of those, have been in the last 30 days.

“There are more cases of COVID-19 around and it’s also cold and flu seasons o people are coming down with other illnesses and, responsibly, trying to find out of it’s COVID-19,” Dr. Steeley said.

These testing trends are being seen across Lancaster County.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez said since July, the county has done more than 267,000 COVID-19 tests. Nearly 100,000 of them were in October and November, which puts our average for each month above 50,000 tests. Looking back to the summer, the number of tests done in July was less than 20,000 a day.

“Our average daily testing right now continues to increase,” Lopez said. “We had strong testing in October, strong testing in November and it continues to go up.”

Many of the tests being done are in our local hospitals.

CHI Health’s lab director said they are extremely busy.

“Back in the summer we would do 100 to 200 tests a day, sometimes less than 100,” Dr. Stephen Cavalieri said. “It’s increased to about 400 tests a day now, sometimes higher than that at 600 or 700 tests a day.”

Those tests come from all across the CHI Health system.

“It’s putting a stress on the lab that has problems just like other healthcare companies and businesses who have problems with staffing,” Cavalieri said.

But it is important.

Lopez said COVID-19 testing is one of the critical components for combating COVID-19.

Steeley said anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested as soon as possible.

“Find out if you have COVID-19 so you can prevent the spread of it,” Steeley said.

A COVID-19 test through NOMI Health is free, with or without insurance. Because of the ambiguity of COVID-19 symptoms, NOMI Health has also started offering influenza tests in the drive through. Those do cost $30. Walk-ups are accepted but appointments are preferred. Schedule a time on their website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.