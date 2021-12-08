Advertisement

HS Basketball Scores (Tuesday, Dec. 7)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 7.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30

Axtell 49, Silver Lake 37

Boyd County 59, Osmond 44

Brady 54, Sutherland 39

Cambridge 60, Southern Valley 46

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Oakland-Craig 54

Conestoga 66, Omaha Christian Academy 53

Cozad 61, Pleasanton 52

Elba 49, Palmer 32

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Elkhorn Mount Michael 50, Bishop Neumann 32

Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Gross Catholic 47

Elkhorn Valley 55, Madison 48

Elm Creek 54, Alma 31

Exeter/Milligan 62, East Butler 48

Fort Calhoun 53, Omaha Concordia 46

Friend 57, Sterling 39

Gordon/Rushville 50, Crawford 26

Heartland 47, Sutton 38

Howells/Dodge 60, Aquinas 47

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 70, Lewiston 33

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 56

Johnson County Central 53, Southern 45

Kearney Catholic 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 27

Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42

Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55

Lutheran High Northeast 81, Twin River 16

Malcolm 78, Weeping Water 27

Maxwell 53, Hi-Line 51

Mead 65, Cornerstone Christian 20

Minden 51, Lexington 42

Mullen 54, Valentine 48

Ord 55, West Holt 50

Pierce 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46

Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34

Ralston 71, Nebraska City 61

Schuyler 42, David City 32

Sedgwick County, Colo. 36, South Platte 29

St. Mary’s 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52

Thayer Central 47, Diller-Odell 35

Tri County 47, Pawnee City 42

Waverly 51, Blair 50

Wayne 66, Wakefield 58

West Point-Beemer 53, Stanton 46

Winnebago 71, Pender 39

Wood River 51, Adams Central 45

Yutan 56, Arlington 51

Cattle Trail Tournament

Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 15

Hitchcock County 50, Southwest 23

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arapahoe 29

Medicine Valley 74, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 15

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 73, Cody-Kilgore 14

Alma 52, Elm Creek 46

Anselmo-Merna 62, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Archbishop Bergan 64, Omaha Roncalli 45

Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30

Battle Creek 64, O’Neill 56

Broken Bow 41, Amherst 25

Central City 55, Calamus-Wheatland, Iowa 37

Clarkson/Leigh 40, Oakland-Craig 34

College View Academy 50, Cedar Bluffs 26

Conestoga 41, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Cozad 48, Pleasanton 38

Creighton 61, Wausa 39

Crofton 58, Boone Central 35

David City 48, Schuyler 6

Diller-Odell 56, Thayer Central 49

Elgin Public/Pope John 66, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Elkhorn North 85, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

Elkhorn Valley 57, Madison 6

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Louisville 30

Exeter/Milligan 46, East Butler 31

Fullerton 56, High Plains Community 14

Gordon/Rushville 54, Crawford 34

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Centura 27

Guardian Angels 37, Columbus Scotus 34

Hi-Line 50, Maxwell 44

Howells/Dodge 51, Aquinas 48

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Hartington-Newcastle 31

Johnson-Brock 53, Palmyra 32

Kearney Catholic 44, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Kenesaw 57, Loomis 48

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 43

Lewiston 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

Lincoln Christian 44, Seward 38

Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Twin River 26

Malcolm 45, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 63, Giltner 23

Mead 62, Cornerstone Christian 18

Nebraska Christian 73, Heartland Lutheran 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Falls City Sacred Heart 36, OT

Omaha Concordia 42, Fort Calhoun 37

Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Omaha Mercy 20

Ord 67, West Holt 43

Osmond 48, Boyd County 24

Overton 54, Gibbon 40

Pender 68, Winnebago 42

Pierce 45, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 33

Ralston 56, Nebraska City 40

Santee 59, Harvard 15

Silver Lake 56, Axtell 50

Southern 49, Johnson County Central 39

Southern Valley 39, Cambridge 24

St. Mary’s 47, Niobrara/Verdigre 43, OT

Stanton 41, West Point-Beemer 30

Summerland 59, Riverside 16

Superior 35, Fairbury 25

Sutherland 49, Brady 9

Sutton 45, Heartland 12

Wahoo 55, Ashland-Greenwood 26

Wakefield 55, Wayne 47

Waverly 56, Blair 53

Wood River 64, Adams Central 32

Yutan 54, Arlington 27

Cattle Trail Tournament

Arapahoe 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 22

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Dundy County-Stratton 17

Medicine Valley 36, Southwest 33

Wauneta-Palisade 53, Hitchcock County 31

