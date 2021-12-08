Advertisement

Huskers head to Austin, ready for NCAA Regionals

18 APR 2021: Baylor vs. Nebraska during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at...
18 APR 2021: Baylor vs. Nebraska during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos(Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (23-7) heads to the Lone Star State this weekend for its 10th straight NCAA Regional appearance, Thursday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 11, in Austin, Texas. The Huskers face Big Ten peer Illinois on Thursday, with first serve set for 8:30 p.m. at Gregory Gym.

With a win, Nebraska would advance to Saturday’s regional final against the winner of the Washington-Texas semifinal (Thursday at 6:30 p.m.). The regional final match is set for 9 p.m.

All three Austin Regional matches this weekend will be televised on ESPNU with Paul Sunderland handling play-by-play duties and Salima Rockwell providing color commentary.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

