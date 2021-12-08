Advertisement

LPD: Man loses $13,000 in customer service phone scam

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man lost thousands of dollars in a fake customer service scam.

On Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., a 66-year-old man called LPD after having trouble accessing an online stock trading site that he had invested money in.

According to police, the man said he had tried contacting customer service about his account on the site but after having trouble he searched the internet for an alternative customer service phone number.

LPD said the man called the number and the person who answered told the man to download software called Any Desk so that they could have access to his account.

Police said while the man was on the phone, he received an email from the stock trading site that said his password had been changed and his stocks had been sold.

The man reported losing $13,000. According to police, the stock trading site is legitimate, but the customer service phone number he found online was a spoofed number that fraudulently portrayed it was part of the company.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Investigators warn that you should only use the contact information originally provided by the company and not trust information found on an internet search without verifying it. LPD said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate.

If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received when you created the account and try again.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports four more deaths from COVID-19
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence
The COVID-19 Risk Dial has risen to high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high orange
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death at Tecumseh State

Latest News

Stacy Leimbach of Trinity Lutheran wins May 2019 10/11 Golden Apple Award.
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties
Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach
City officials in Ralston will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to unveil the new name...
Ralston announces new name, partner for arena