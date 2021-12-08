LPD: Man loses $13,000 in customer service phone scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man lost thousands of dollars in a fake customer service scam.

On Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., a 66-year-old man called LPD after having trouble accessing an online stock trading site that he had invested money in.

According to police, the man said he had tried contacting customer service about his account on the site but after having trouble he searched the internet for an alternative customer service phone number.

LPD said the man called the number and the person who answered told the man to download software called Any Desk so that they could have access to his account.

Police said while the man was on the phone, he received an email from the stock trading site that said his password had been changed and his stocks had been sold.

The man reported losing $13,000. According to police, the stock trading site is legitimate, but the customer service phone number he found online was a spoofed number that fraudulently portrayed it was part of the company.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Investigators warn that you should only use the contact information originally provided by the company and not trust information found on an internet search without verifying it. LPD said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate.

If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received when you created the account and try again.

