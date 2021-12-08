Milder temperatures for Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday afternoon will be nice for early December with warmer temperatures for most. Thursday will be a mild day for southern and eastern Nebraska, cooler for northern parts of the state. Areas of rain and snow will develop across Nebraska late Thursday night through Friday evening.
Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies Wednesday and a little warmer for the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 40s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly to partly sunny on Thursday and warmer with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. West wind becoming northwesterly in the afternoon 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Friday will be colder and there is a chance of rain, mixing and possibly changing to snow Friday afternoon and evening. Some light snow accumulation is possible in the Lincoln area.
The better chance for significant snowfall will be across northern Nebraska where Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service.
The sun returns on Saturday with the highs back in the lower 40s. Into the 50s for Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 60s will be possible on Tuesday..
