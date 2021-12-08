Milder temperatures for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday afternoon will be nice for early December with warmer temperatures for most. Thursday will be a mild day for southern and eastern Nebraska, cooler for northern parts of the state. Areas of rain and snow will develop across Nebraska late Thursday night through Friday evening.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies Wednesday and a little warmer for the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 40s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as cold Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny on Thursday and warmer with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. West wind becoming northwesterly in the afternoon 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler across northern Nebraska, milder in southern Nebraska Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be colder and there is a chance of rain, mixing and possibly changing to snow Friday afternoon and evening. Some light snow accumulation is possible in the Lincoln area.

The better chance for significant snowfall will be across northern Nebraska where Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service.

5 to 9 inches of snow possible in parts of northern Nebraska on Friday. (1011 Weather)

The sun returns on Saturday with the highs back in the lower 40s. Into the 50s for Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 60s will be possible on Tuesday..

After the chance for snow on Friday, temperatures could return to the 60s by Tuesday of next week. (1011 Weather)

