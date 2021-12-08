Nebraska suffer 35-point home loss to Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hosted the reigning Big Ten regular season champions Michigan on Tuesday. The Wolverines beat the Huskers in dominating fashion, 102-67.

It was the three-point shooting for Michigan that propelled them to a 51-32 lead at halftime. The Wolverines shot 40 percent from beyond the arc (9-22) in the first half alone.

The Huskers were lead on Tuesday by senior transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. Verge posted a season-high 31 points, the most by a Husker this season. It marked Verge’s second career 30 point game.

Keisei Tominaga is the only other Husker who reached double figures, finishing the night with 11 points.

Michigan shot 51.3 percent, a season-high against Nebraska and was the first team to shoot over 50 percent against Nebraska this season. Michigan’s 102 points was the most against NU in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers are back in action at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, Georgia against Auburn on Saturday Dec. 11.

