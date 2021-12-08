Our Town Grand Island: Prairie Commons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new development along Highway 281 in Grand Island covers 108 acres, and is geared toward offering people the ingredients for a great quality of life.

We talked with Beth Frerichs about the mixed-use development. She is the marketing and communications director for Chief Industries. Chief Industries is the force behind the project.

“Chief really got into this type of development when we partnered with Lincoln and WRK to build out the Railyard,” Frerichs said. “We wanted to take that concept, right-size it, and bring it closer to home, which is how Prairie Commons was formed. We wanted it to be something we could be proud of. We have 108 acres, and the first need was from the healthcare community. We talked with doctors and healthcare professionals, and they felt something could be offered at Prairie Commons. It ended up turning into Grand Island Regional Medical Center. This medical center was really the anchor tenant to our development.” The hospital also features a medical office building.

In addition to the hospital, Prairie Commons is offering a big boost to senior living options in the community. “We talked with different partners, and we found a really great relationship with Tabitha,” Frerichs said. “Tabitha decided to invest a large sum of money into this space, and now 15 acres are under construction. They are building facilities for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and more.”

The area is also making the move into the commercial aspects of development. “We have a couple of financial institutions who have committed to building,” Frerichs said. “We are also looking at multi-family units, apartment buildings. We want to create that work-and-live concept in the development. We also are talking to a hotel operator right now. We want to make sure we are bringing hotel and convention services out to the area. We realize that with the hospital there, there will be trainings that go on, and so the hotel services could help.”

Frerichs says the project is unusual for Greater Nebraska. “You don’t typically find a community that has 108 acres that can be developed, and that someone wants to invest in,” Frerichs said. “It unusual to have such a large development, and a comprehensive development as well.”

