Ralston announces new name, partner for arena

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston city officials announced a new name for Ralston Arena on Wednesday with naming rights partner Liberty First Credit Union.

The venue, located near 72nd and Q streets, will be called Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the new year.

The agreement spans 10 years starting Jan. 1, with the credit union paying $1.675 million in total.

Spectra Venue Management has been operating the arena, home to the Omaha Lancers hockey team and CIF team Omaha Beef, since April 2019. The upcoming schedule at the arena also includes Fluffy, Walker Hayes, Cole Swindell, Alice Cooper, Buckcherry, and more.

Watch Wednesday’s announcement

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.