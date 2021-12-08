Thursday Forecast: Enjoy the day...there might be snow on the way!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant Thursday weather conditions will give way to a winter storm system that threatens parts of Nebraska with significant snow...

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the seasonably mild range ahead of a fast-moving winter weather system that moves out of the Central Rockies and into our region for Friday

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Conditions will turn blustery and much colder on Friday with temperatures holding in the upper 20s-to-upper 30s for much of the state.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are in effect for much of northern Nebraska where moderate-to-heavy snow may fall from Thursday night into Friday night. Blustery winds combining with the heavier snows will lead to visibility issues and hazardous driving conditions at times. Neither Lincoln or Grand Island are included in the weather alerts at this time as the snow threat along-and-south of Interstate 80 is not as pronounced. Some travel difficulties are still possible, even in areas that see lighter snow amounts so please be careful if you run into some wintry precipitation.

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

The most significant snow is expected to fall across the northern-third of Nebraska...but other areas of the state could see “accumulating” snow on Friday and into Friday evening. As always...forecasts can-and-do change this time of year...so please stay up-to-date with the latest weather information as the week wears on. At this time...we have the Lincoln-area possibly looking at a “trace-to-1″ of snow by Friday night.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

The approaching weather system is a quick-mover...meaning weather conditions should improve by Saturday...although it will be seasonably chilly.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

It looks like dry and milder conditions return statewide for Sunday.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-day Outlook continues to show unseasonably mild conditions for the early-and-middle part of next week...with highs 15°-to-25° ABOVE AVERAGE for mid-December.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.