Veteran seeks help to get rid of tires
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln veteran seeks help to remove a mountain of tires from his yard.
John Law says the tires showed up about a week ago, and the amount doubled in one day to about 80 tires.
While it may not seem like a big issue to some, Law is a disabled veteran who resides in Ogallala, and cannot remove them by himself.
If you or someone you know would like to help, contact Law at 402-202-1466.
