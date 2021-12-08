Advertisement

Veteran seeks help to get rid of tires

Around 80 tires have been dumped behind John Law's house, and the disabled veteran is asking for Lincoln's help.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln veteran seeks help to remove a mountain of tires from his yard.

John Law says the tires showed up about a week ago, and the amount doubled in one day to about 80 tires.

While it may not seem like a big issue to some, Law is a disabled veteran who resides in Ogallala, and cannot remove them by himself.

If you or someone you know would like to help, contact Law at 402-202-1466.

