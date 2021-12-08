Advertisement

Walters wins 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s senior quarterback Noah Walters was named the 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Walters is the second player from Lincoln East to receive the honor. Walters set Class A records this season in passing yards per game averaging 340.2 yards and in total passing yardage finishing the season with 3,402 yards.

Walters also finished with 44 passing touchdowns, just two shy of the Class A record of 46. He is not done yet playing as a Spartan.

Walters still has a baseball season left to play this upcoming Spring.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence
LPD File Photo
LPD: Suspects break into south Lincoln ATM, steal cash and cause $40,000 in damage
LLCHD reports four more deaths from COVID-19
Johnny Rodgers
Husker legend Johnny Rodgers sets end of week goal to beat COVID
Omaha man killed after home invasion was reported in suburbs

Latest News

Huskers fall to Michigan
Nebraska suffer 35-point home loss to Michigan
Husker men's basketball falls to Michigan
Husker men's basketball falls to Michigan
Nebraska high school basketball Tuesday Dec 7
HS Basketball Scores (Tuesday, Dec. 7)
Nebraska high school basketball Tuesday Dec. 7
High school basketball Tuesday Dec. 7th