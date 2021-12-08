Walters wins 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s senior quarterback Noah Walters was named the 2021 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Walters is the second player from Lincoln East to receive the honor. Walters set Class A records this season in passing yards per game averaging 340.2 yards and in total passing yardage finishing the season with 3,402 yards.

Walters also finished with 44 passing touchdowns, just two shy of the Class A record of 46. He is not done yet playing as a Spartan.

Walters still has a baseball season left to play this upcoming Spring.

