Friday Forecast: A cold, snowy finish to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve been spoiled with some very warm weather over the past few weeks with very little winter weather heading our way so far this season. We’ll at least see another small dose of wintry weather into Friday, but the extended forecast also continues to advertise well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week!

In the short term though, we’re concerned with cold and snowy conditions into the day on Friday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Wx Advisories have been issued across our northern counties beginning late Thursday or early Friday and lasting through Friday night for most areas.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Wx Advisories are in place from Thursday night and into the day on Friday across the northern half of the state. (KOLN)

As a low pressure system wraps up and pushes out of the Rockies and through parts of Kansas, areas of snow are expected to develop first across northwestern parts of the state into Thursday evening and Thursday night. Snow should spread across the northern parts of the state towards midnight tonight with snow then expanding in coverage as we move into Friday morning. As the low tracks east across Kansas, that deformation zone and snow shield will track east with it, with snow moving into parts of south central Nebraska by around noon on Friday with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow potentially arriving into Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska by drivetime Friday evening. Snow is expected to continue across a good bulk of the coverage area into Friday evening before snow begins to end from west to east across the state as that low pressure system pulls north and east out of the area.

Areas of snow are expected to begin across northwestern Nebraska by late Thursday with snow spreading across the state over the following 24 hours. (KOLN)

In total, the heaviest snowfall is still expected across the northern tier of the state. These areas are expecting to see 4″ to 8″ of snowfall through the day on Friday. Lesser amounts are expected further to the south, with a trace to 2″ expected for the southern half of the state. Right now the going forecast for Lincoln is a trace to 1″ of snowfall through Friday night, but as always, make sure to check back for more updates!

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Along with areas of snow, cold and breezy conditions are anticipated into Friday. Morning low temperatures will dip into the low 20s to low 30s as we start the day with easterly and northeasterly winds gusting to 30 MPH. Factoring in the wind, we’ll see wind chills into the teens and 20s to start the day.

Look for low temperatures in the low 20s to low 30s into Friday morning. (KOLN)

It won’t be much better by the afternoon with areas of snow - sometimes heavy at times, especially in northern Nebraska - wind, and cold conditions. Temperatures are only forecast to top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s for most of the state, with slightly warmer temperatures into southeastern Nebraska in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s. Falls City looks like it will stand alone on Friday with a forecast high into the low 50s. Factoring in blustery winds that will be turning to the north and northwest through the day (with gusts as high as 30 MPH), wind chill temperatures are expected to settle into the teens and low 20s for most of us.

Temperatures by Friday afternoon will only manage to reach the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Friday afternoon are expected to settle into the teens and 20s for most of the area. (KOLN)

The good news with this system bringing us the wintry weather on Friday, is that it will be quick. Snow should exit the area by Friday night with temperatures rebounding nicely into the weekend. As mentioned at the beginning, above average temperatures highlight most of the next week with generally dry conditions as well. Sunshine with highs in the mid 40s are on tap for Saturday, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s on Sunday. From there, we’ll continue our unseasonably mild December with temperatures in the mid 50s for Monday, around 60° on Tuesday before temperatures spike into the 70s by next Wednesday. One big reason for that warm up though is that very windy weather is expected Wednesday which will help boost our temperatures. Temperatures tumble back down into the low 50s by next Thursday behind a passing cold front with continued breezy weather. For now, we’ll include a small chance for some moisture as that front slides through the area.

Cold and snowy conditions are expected for Friday with above average temperatures quickly returning this weekend and into next week. (KOLN)

