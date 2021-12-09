Advertisement

Health Department to expand booster dose clinics Friday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday it will expand COVID-19 booster dose clinics to include those age 16 and older starting Friday, Dec. 10. The announcement follows approval Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for those age 16 and 17.

The health department is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Residents can also schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome at upcoming clinics:

  • Friday, December 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses for age 12 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for 18 and older
  • Saturday, December 11, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for 16 and older
  • Monday, December 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for 18 and older
  • Tuesday, December 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for 18 and older
  • Wednesday, December 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for 18 and older

CDC Pfizer booster recommendation:

Pfizer booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for everyone age 16 and older.

CDC Moderna booster recommendation:

Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for everyone age 18 and older.

CDC Johnson and Johnson booster recommendation:

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose for everyone age 18 and older. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

Several local pharmacies are providing booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

