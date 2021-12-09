Lincoln’s 911 dispatch system getting an upgrade

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders in Lincoln are now using a new 911 computer dispatch system. We were able to get a firsthand look at the new software and how it’s helping everyone in the Capital City.

Since 1994, 911 dispatchers have used a computer dispatch system and before that everything was done on pen and paper. As of November 30, that dispatch system received a major upgrade.

A normal dispatch desk has eight monitors all controlled by the dispatcher. That hardware doesn’t look too different than before, it’s the internal software that does. LPD Captain Ben Kopsa, manager with the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center said that like anything else it was time for a change and the current software was a outdated.

He said the new dispatch system is ultimately designed to speed up response times and quickly get first responders to where help is needed.

“The integration of GPS into the new system keeps track of where those units are and then can recommend where units are dispatched to, which units to dispatch, closest unit dispatching and we hope going to increase our responsiveness,” Captain Kopsa said.

It’s not just the dispatchers that are seeing the change, LPD said officers also see a change on their screens as well, and many find the new mapping easier to navigate.

“Before our system knew which units were on duty, which units were available and which units were busy,” Captain Kopsa said, “We have all of that with the new system, but we also have the locations of all of those units based on their GPS location and the computer can map all of that and find which units are the closest.”

Since the software is still new, LPD doesn’t have any clearly defined data of quicker response times just yet. They said within the next few months they should have a better idea of the impact.

LPD also mentioned that a lot of people in Lincoln listen to the scanner and the new dispatch system will make some of that radio traffic sound a bit different.

Captain Kopsa said like anyone experiencing software changes, there is a bit of a learning curve, but first responders pride themselves on adaptability and everyone has embraced the challenge.

