Longtime Milford football coach Hingst announces retirement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For 43 years, Marty Hingst roamed the sidelines as the head coach of Milford football. Over that span, Hingst won 285 games and a pair of state championships. The longtime coach plans to retire following the school year after a historic run at Milford.

The Eagles’ 37-game winning streak, which spanned from 1994 to 1997, still stands as the most consecutive victories in Class C1 history.

Hingst said he plans to still attend games, but looks forward to having more time to spend with his family. Hingst has three children, two of which live out-of-state. Hingst said he coached this season knowing it would be his last at Milford.

The Eagles went 8-2, earning a playoff berth.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.