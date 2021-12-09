Advertisement

Longtime Milford football coach Hingst announces retirement

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For 43 years, Marty Hingst roamed the sidelines as the head coach of Milford football. Over that span, Hingst won 285 games and a pair of state championships. The longtime coach plans to retire following the school year after a historic run at Milford.

The Eagles’ 37-game winning streak, which spanned from 1994 to 1997, still stands as the most consecutive victories in Class C1 history.

Hingst said he plans to still attend games, but looks forward to having more time to spend with his family. Hingst has three children, two of which live out-of-state. Hingst said he coached this season knowing it would be his last at Milford.

The Eagles went 8-2, earning a playoff berth.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LLCHD reports four more deaths from COVID-19
The COVID-19 Risk Dial has risen to high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial rises to high orange
Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach comments on assistant coach’s leave of absence
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Nebraska ties

Latest News

Marty Hingst announces retirement
Marty Hingst announces retirement
18 APR 2021: Baylor vs. Nebraska during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at...
Huskers head to Austin, ready for NCAA Regionals
Concordia volleyball defeats Oregon Tech
Concordia earns highest final ranking in program history
Mark Whipple will serve as the Huskers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while...
Huskers add new offensive coordinator and O-Line coach