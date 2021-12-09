Thursday Forecast: Pleasant December day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of Nebraska will be treated to a nice day before a winter weather moves into the state late Thursday night and Friday. Lots of sunshine expected for most of Thursday along with mild temperatures. It will be cooler today in northern Nebraska but it should be warmer in southern Nebraska. An area of low pressure will move into southeast Colorado by Friday morning and snow will develop in western and northern Nebraska Friday morning. The Lincoln area will be mostly cloudy during the day on Friday with the chance for some light precipitation late Friday morning and will continue Friday afternoon. There is a chance for a period of snow in Lincoln late Friday afternoon and evening with some light accumulation possible. The heaviest snow will fall in northern Nebraska.

Winter storm warning and watches for northern Nebraska with a winter weather advisory in central portions of the state beginning late Thursday night and continuing through Friday.

Winter Storm Warning and Watch for northern Nebraska late tonight and ending at 6 PM Friday. Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the sandhills late tonight until 6 PM Friday. (1011 Weather)

The heaviest snowfall on Friday is expected in northern Nebraska with some areas picking up 8 inches of snow. The Lincoln area could see around an inch or less.

Up to 8 inches of snow possible in parts of northern Nebraska. Lincoln expecting an inch or less. (1011 Weather)

The forecast for Thursday in the Lincoln area calls for mostly sunny skies, breezy and mild. Highs in the mid 50s with a west to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Cooler across northern Nebraska with mild temperatures in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 30s. East-northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chilly temperatures tonight into Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy on Friday and colder with highs early in the day in the upper 30s. Scattered areas of light rain or drizzle, possibly mixed with some snow or freezing drizzle late Friday afternoon and Friday evening. There may be a brief period of snow Friday evening with an inch or less of accumulation. North-northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Colder and blustery for Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. Warming trend continue Sunday with highs back into the 50s. Record or near record highs possible by Wednesday of next week.

The weekend looks dry and warmer. Well above average temperatures next week. (1011 Weather)

