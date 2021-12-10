Backstage at the Ballet returns to LPS with performance at Norwood Park Elementary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 200 Lincoln elementary students spent their week cutting out and painting nutcrackers and sugar plums, designing costumes and learning choreography. It was all in preparation for a performance of the Nutcracker Ballet, right inside the Norwood Park Elementary School gymnasium, as the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company hosted its annual Backstage at the Ballet Program.

“This is something they’ll remember for their entire lives,” Pam Hale, Norwood Park Elementary School’s principal said.

All week long crew members with the Nutcracker ballet taught Norwood Park students about cast make-up, costume design and more. The goal is to give students a look inside the world of ballet.

“The goal of Backstage at the Ballet is to reach students who may have never been able to take a dance class,” Shari True, artistic director for the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company said.

The cast’s choreographer, and the Norwood Park physical education teacher, taught the students how to do the Russian dance.

One of those students, was fifth grade Arianna Hartshorn. She told 10/11 NOW the “butterflies” in her stomach were worth it.

“It was fantastic, I love dancing,” Hartsthorn said.

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company has held the Backstage at the Ballet company since 1987. True said they never missed a year until 2020.

“I love Backstage at the Ballet,” True said. “It’s a special educational program that really touches children’s lives. Some children who may have never seen a live performance before.”

All 250 Norwood Park students participated, even watching the performance during their first assembly in two years. The principal said she believes students were inspired, some to take dance classes.

“They’ve shown their ability to learn and grow as dancers, as people who understand performance which is so critical,” Hale said. It’s brought an amazing joy to what’s been a really hard time in schools.”

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will start performing the Nutcracker Ballet on December 18 and the Lied Center. Norwood Park Elementary students will get a discount on their tickets. The public can buy tickets at this link.

