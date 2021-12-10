Advertisement

Backstage at the Ballet returns to LPS with performance at Norwood Park Elementary

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 200 Lincoln elementary students spent their week cutting out and painting nutcrackers and sugar plums, designing costumes and learning choreography. It was all in preparation for a performance of the Nutcracker Ballet, right inside the Norwood Park Elementary School gymnasium, as the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company hosted its annual Backstage at the Ballet Program.

“This is something they’ll remember for their entire lives,” Pam Hale, Norwood Park Elementary School’s principal said.

All week long crew members with the Nutcracker ballet taught Norwood Park students about cast make-up, costume design and more. The goal is to give students a look inside the world of ballet.

“The goal of Backstage at the Ballet is to reach students who may have never been able to take a dance class,” Shari True, artistic director for the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company said.

The cast’s choreographer, and the Norwood Park physical education teacher, taught the students how to do the Russian dance.

One of those students, was fifth grade Arianna Hartshorn. She told 10/11 NOW the “butterflies” in her stomach were worth it.

“It was fantastic, I love dancing,” Hartsthorn said.

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company has held the Backstage at the Ballet company since 1987. True said they never missed a year until 2020.

“I love Backstage at the Ballet,” True said. “It’s a special educational program that really touches children’s lives. Some children who may have never seen a live performance before.”

All 250 Norwood Park students participated, even watching the performance during their first assembly in two years. The principal said she believes students were inspired, some to take dance classes.

“They’ve shown their ability to learn and grow as dancers, as people who understand performance which is so critical,” Hale said. It’s brought an amazing joy to what’s been a really hard time in schools.”

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will start performing the Nutcracker Ballet on December 18 and the Lied Center. Norwood Park Elementary students will get a discount on their tickets. The public can buy tickets at this link.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash
Two injured in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer nearly loses consciousness during struggle to arrest suspect
Cold and snowy conditions expected into Friday afternoon with sunshine, warmer weather for the...
Winter makes a brief appearance on Friday

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
NSP cruiser struck near Elm Creek
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
This school year LPS students in shop classes are able to repurpose ash trees that are cut down...
Urban forestry gives trees new life at LPS schools
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
30 people become U.S. Citizen
Nebraska naturalized 30 immigrants on Friday