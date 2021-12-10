Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update

Twenty City crews are standing by as Traffic Management monitors the approaching weather event. Crews will treat arterial routes with granular salt pre-wet with brine depending on conditions.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Twenty City crews are standing by as Traffic Management monitors the approaching weather event. Crews will treat arterial routes with granular salt pre-wet with brine depending on conditions.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight Friday, December 10. Freezing drizzle, light icing and snow accumulation up to one inch is possible.

Weather conditions: fog, mist

Street conditions: Wet, with normal driving conditions. Rain is expected to change to snow between 5 and 7 p.m. Drivers should be alert for slick spots.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

