Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Celebrate the Holiday season in Nebraska with list of several events compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cookies With Mrs. Claus And The Elves At Scheels

Stop by SCHEELS to spread Christmas cheer with Mrs. Claus and the Elves when you visit Santa at SouthPointe’s Santa Station! Find SCHEELS’ very own Elves on the Shelves and enter to win a gift card. Cookie decorating, face painting, photo booth, letters to Santa and more!

Friday 4 p.m.; Free for youth

Elvis Rock N’ Remember

A tribute to the legacy of the King of Rock N Roll. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” finalist and winner of the $25,000 Potawatomi Casino Tribute to the King Contest winner, Joseph Hall, celebrates Elvis Presley by gyrating, swiveling his hips and singing the king’s hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s. This is a must-see family-friendly show. This event is at Cornhusker Social Hall.

Friday 7 p.m.; Call for ticket prices, (800) 346-2427

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents Penguin Project Elf Jr.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to NYC to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Penguin Project brings artists with special needs, paired with peer mentors to the stage in this popular holiday musical.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets: $15

Christmas at the Lake

Midwest Towing and Recovery is bringing the Christmas spirit to Oak Lake Park for the entire community to enjoy! Join them at this drive-thru event and see some of your favorite holiday characters! You’ll be able to stop at each of the booths to collect activities for your family to enjoy! This event is at Oak Lake Park.

Saturday 12-3 p.m.; Free

Martina Mcbride - The Joy Of Christmas Tour 2021

Martina McBride is a multiple GRAMMY® nominated country icon, whose incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts garnering six No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles. In 2018, Martina released a new Christmas album, It’s The Holiday Season, that features her favorite Christmas standards, and brought back her “The Joy of Christmas Tour.” This event is at The Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets: $39-$99

