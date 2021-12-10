Huskers sweep Illinois, advance to NCAA Regional Final

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey led a balanced offensive attack to help Nebraska (24-7) advance to the NCAA Regionals. Caffey finished with 11 kills on .529 hitting, while Madi Kubik also added 11 kills in the Huskers’ sweep over Illinois (25-21, 25-21, 25-17).

Nicklin Hames recorded a double-double with 33 assists and 10 digs.

The Huskers took control early, quickly building a double-digit lead against the Fighting Illini. After rolling in set 1, Nebraska had to rally back in the second set. The Huskers erased a 6-point deficit, thanks to a scoring spurt sparked by Caffey. Nebraska closed out the set on a kill by Texas native Ally Batenhorst.

In the third set, the Huskers went on an 8-1 run, which put Nebraska on the brink of the Regional Finals. The Huskers didn’t let up and finished off the Fighting Illini, who end the season with a 22-12 record.

Nebraska next plays on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four. The Huskers will play 2nd-seeded Texas at 9:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

