Advertisement

Huskers sweep Illinois, advance to NCAA Regional Final

The Nebraska volleyball team defeats Illinois to advance to the NCAA Regional Finals.
The Nebraska volleyball team defeats Illinois to advance to the NCAA Regional Finals.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey led a balanced offensive attack to help Nebraska (24-7) advance to the NCAA Regionals. Caffey finished with 11 kills on .529 hitting, while Madi Kubik also added 11 kills in the Huskers’ sweep over Illinois (25-21, 25-21, 25-17).

Nicklin Hames recorded a double-double with 33 assists and 10 digs.

The Huskers took control early, quickly building a double-digit lead against the Fighting Illini. After rolling in set 1, Nebraska had to rally back in the second set. The Huskers erased a 6-point deficit, thanks to a scoring spurt sparked by Caffey. Nebraska closed out the set on a kill by Texas native Ally Batenhorst.

In the third set, the Huskers went on an 8-1 run, which put Nebraska on the brink of the Regional Finals. The Huskers didn’t let up and finished off the Fighting Illini, who end the season with a 22-12 record.

Nebraska next plays on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four. The Huskers will play 2nd-seeded Texas at 9:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer nearly loses consciousness during struggle to arrest suspect
Delta stopping service to Lincoln Airport again
Around 80 tires have been dumped behind John Law's house, and the disabled veteran is asking...
Nebraska veteran seeks help to get rid of illegally dumped tires
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln North Star
vball
Nebraska Volleyball Sweet 16 Preview
The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 with a bang on Wednesday scoring 108...
Illness hits Nebraska basketball team
mbb
Illness hits Nebraska basketball team