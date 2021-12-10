Illness hits Nebraska basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple players have been sick within the Nebraska men’s basketball team this week, according to head coach Fred Hoiberg. The Huskers have practiced over the past few days with a limited roster. Hoiberg says multiple players were sent home during the Nebraska’s workout on Thursday.

None of the players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Hoiberg. He says its a viral infection, which will likely prevent the Huskers from having their full roster available for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

