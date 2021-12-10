Advertisement

Lincoln Children’s Museum opening veterinary clinic exhibit

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Thanks to a contribution from Zoetis, the largest global animal health company with manufacturing plant in Lincoln, the Museum has enhanced what was a pet shop exhibit into an interactive hands-on, minds-on veterinary clinic. The new exhibit will open to the public Saturday, December 11.

“I can’t wait to see children exploring veterinary science in this new exhibit”, said the Museum’s executive director Tara Knuth. With Zoetis’ support, this exhibit enhancement fits perfectly within the Museum’s “tiny town” on the main floor. It is through partnerships and generosity like this that we can continue to provide a place for children to create, discover and learn in a community-like setting that is just their size – made specifically for them to do what they do best: play!”

This renovated space allows children to:

  • put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks
  • review real animal x-rays on an oversized light box
  • check animal medical records and perform check-ups on the plush animals
  • test their animal knowledge as part of two interactive games
  • learn about career opportunities within the field of veterinary science

“Zoetis is delighted to bring this pet care exhibition to life through our partnership with the Lincoln Children’s Museum. We hope that children will learn about the importance of animal health and be inspired to pursue careers in veterinary medicine or other science-related fields,” said Chris Rasmussen, Site Lead, Zoetis Lincoln. “The activities and experiences within this exhibit are unique and will spark imagination and learning – we’re happy to help bring it to life!”

As part of this exhibit opening weekend, the Museum will host area non-profits focused on animal health for visitors to interact with, plus a free make-and-take craft will be available in its Tinker Theater. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Museum’s online event calendar for full details: LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash
Two injured in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer nearly loses consciousness during struggle to arrest suspect
Cold and snowy conditions expected into Friday afternoon with sunshine, warmer weather for the...
Winter makes a brief appearance on Friday

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
NSP cruiser struck near Elm Creek
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
This school year LPS students in shop classes are able to repurpose ash trees that are cut down...
Urban forestry gives trees new life at LPS schools
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
30 people become U.S. Citizen
Nebraska naturalized 30 immigrants on Friday