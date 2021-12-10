Lincoln Children’s Museum opening veterinary clinic exhibit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) Thanks to a contribution from Zoetis, the largest global animal health company with manufacturing plant in Lincoln, the Museum has enhanced what was a pet shop exhibit into an interactive hands-on, minds-on veterinary clinic. The new exhibit will open to the public Saturday, December 11.

“I can’t wait to see children exploring veterinary science in this new exhibit”, said the Museum’s executive director Tara Knuth. With Zoetis’ support, this exhibit enhancement fits perfectly within the Museum’s “tiny town” on the main floor. It is through partnerships and generosity like this that we can continue to provide a place for children to create, discover and learn in a community-like setting that is just their size – made specifically for them to do what they do best: play!”

This renovated space allows children to:

put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks

review real animal x-rays on an oversized light box

check animal medical records and perform check-ups on the plush animals

test their animal knowledge as part of two interactive games

learn about career opportunities within the field of veterinary science

“Zoetis is delighted to bring this pet care exhibition to life through our partnership with the Lincoln Children’s Museum. We hope that children will learn about the importance of animal health and be inspired to pursue careers in veterinary medicine or other science-related fields,” said Chris Rasmussen, Site Lead, Zoetis Lincoln. “The activities and experiences within this exhibit are unique and will spark imagination and learning – we’re happy to help bring it to life!”

As part of this exhibit opening weekend, the Museum will host area non-profits focused on animal health for visitors to interact with, plus a free make-and-take craft will be available in its Tinker Theater. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Museum’s online event calendar for full details: LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.

