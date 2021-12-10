Local tree farms close early, or don’t open at all, because of nationwide tree shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Short and sweet. That’s how Kent Prior, owner of Prior Pines Tree Farm, describes the 2021 Christmas tree season.

“Our season was very busy initially all the way through,” Prior said. “Until we sold out.”

After two weekends in business, Prior Pines had to close early for the season because they didn’t have enough trees.

Prior, who owns the farm at 98th and Holdrege, said their pre-cut Fraser Fir supplier sent them 40% fewer trees, meaning they were down 100 trees. To help make up for that shortage, Prior sold trees marked for next year, then had to close.

“It’s a good thing we don’t have to work the whole season,” Prior said. “But it limits us as to our ability to satisfy the needs of our customers. We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people asking if we have trees.”

They’re not the only local tree company struggling with this problem.

Picnic Hill Pines, an online tree supplier which started in 2019, couldn’t sell any trees at all this year.

“If you can’t get the supply then there’s not a lot you can do,” Jason Steele, co-owner of Picnic Hill Pines said.

Both Prior Pines and Picnic Hill Pines get their trees from Wisconsin. Steele said his supplier told him they experienced extremely cold weather late in the season.

“That damaged the trees and our supplier informed us they didn’t have any for us,” Steele said.

Prior also said due to economic concerns a decade ago, not enough trees were planted.

“Now it’s just coming to roost,” he said.

These shortages leave the farms in a tough spot. Both for the Picnic Hill Pines, a fairly new company.

“We’re worried about losing momentum.” Steele said. “It’s hard to start a business, it’s hard to get your name out there. All of the time and money we invested in year one and two and now you can’t continue that on to year three.”

It’s also impacting Prior Pines, which has been serving the community for decades.

“We sold about 20% fewer trees this year than we did last year,” Prior said. “It appears there’s going to be a lot of people out there having trouble finding a tree.”

Both Prior and Steele said they are already calling additional tree farms to try and build supply back up. Their advice for finding a tree for next season is to shop early.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.