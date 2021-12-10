Advertisement

Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot

By Bryan Shawver
Dec. 10, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A southeast Nebraska man and his adult son are accused plotting to kill three people, including an underage boy, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

William Seeman Jr., 71, and his son, Derrie Seeman, 40, were arrested by deputies at their Liberty home Thursday morning and booked into the Gage County Detention Center.

According to investigators, the two had been plotting to kill or have killed a family member, a juvenile male and an adult male in Blue Springs.

During an investigation, evidence was obtained that implicated the duo, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was notified of the arrests by the Gage County Victim Advocate’s Office.

