QUICK TIPS: Keeping your tree healthy through Christmas

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just weeks out from Christmas day and many Nebraskans already have their tree, with some Lincoln tree farms already sold out. But for those who have already purchased a tree, as we head toward the big day it’s important to keep your tree healthy and alive.

The best way to keep your live tree alive is by making sure it has enough water. Experts at UNL’s Extension office say you want to water your tree quite a bit. They say the best way to gauge whether there is enough water is if the water reservoir is full. Depending on the size of the reservoir, some may have to water a tree twice a day, so it’s important to keep an eye on it.

“You’re going to find that your tree will use a lot of water, so you’re going to need to check that stand at the base everyday and you may even be finding that your tree is going through a gallon in a day,” Extension Educator, Sarah Browning said. “That wouldn’t be unusual; they use a lot of water when the tree is fresh and is still alive and doing well.”

Browning also says that recommendations of mixing water with sugar and aspirin are incorrect and plain water is the best way to keep trees alive.

Another common mistake for tree owners is putting a tree next to a heating vent, which will actually pull moisture out of the needles faster and that’s when you’ll likely see the health of your tree starting to decline.

“When you’re locating your Christmas tree in the house you want to make sure that you keep it away from heating vents, from radiators and certainly keep it far away from the fireplace,” Browning said. “That way you’re not getting any sparks coming from the fireplace itself and accidentally causing a fire with your tree.”

When it comes to fire safety it’s also important to make sure the lights you’re using are in good condition and aren’t frayed or broken.

If you still haven’t purchased a tree, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has a Christmas Tree Growers Directory, where you can find the nearest tree farm.

